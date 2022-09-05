The Plumas County Sheriff's Office says a man from Michigan died after a paddle boarding incident on Frenchman Lake.
During the afternoon September 4,2022 at 2:18 p.m., the Plumas County Sheriff's Office received a call reporting a subject had been paddle boarding on Frenchman Lake, had gone under the water, and had not been seen for about twenty minutes.
Emergency responders were immediately dispatched; to include: PCSO, Plumas County Search and Rescue, PCSO Boat Patrol, USFS, Sierra Valley Fire, Eastern Plumas Healthcare Ambulance, and a medical helicopter.
Upon arrival, search operations began for the subject and continued for the rest of the day with negative results.
On September 5, 2022, search operations resumed.
At approximately 1:47 PM, Search and Rescue personnel advised the Plumas County Sheriff’s Dispatch center the subject had been located and was deceased.
The decedent’s identity has been confirmed to be Michael J. House, 38 years old, of Michigan.
The Plumas County Sheriff's Office would like to extend our condolences to Michael’s family and thank all personnel who assisted in the recovery.