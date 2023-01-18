On Wednesday, Microsoft announced plans to cut 10,000 of its employees as the company says it is "living through tough times of significant change."
In a release sent to all employees, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella mentioned that companies and organizations in every industry exercising caution on the fears of a recession.
Cuts could start as soon as today and would continue through the end of the third quarter of the 2023 financial year.
This represents less than 5 percent of Microsoft's total employee base.
It is unknown at this time if any employees at the Microsoft Operations Center in Reno are affected by the decision.
You can read the full release here: Subject: Focusing on our short- and long-term opportunity - The Official Microsoft Blog
This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more.