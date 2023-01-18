Microsoft-Job Cuts

FILE - This July 3, 2014, file photo, shows the Microsoft Corp. logo outside the Microsoft Visitor Center in Redmond, Wash. Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, in response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 that had just notified employees of the layoffs, some of which begin immediately.The company said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidating its leased office locations -- all of which are designed to save about $1.2 billion.

 Ted S. Warren - staff, AP

On Wednesday, Microsoft announced plans to cut 10,000 of its employees as the company says it is "living through tough times of significant change."

In a release sent to all employees, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella mentioned that companies and organizations in every industry exercising caution on the fears of a recession.  

Cuts could start as soon as today and would continue through the end of the third quarter of the 2023 financial year. 

This represents less than 5 percent of Microsoft's total employee base.

It is unknown at this time if any employees at the Microsoft Operations Center in Reno are affected by the decision. 

You can read the full release here: Subject: Focusing on our short- and long-term opportunity - The Official Microsoft Blog

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more. 