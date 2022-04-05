The Nye County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) said in a social media post on Tuesday that the missing Indiana couple traveling from Oregon has been found.
No further details have been released, any developments will be posted here as we get them.
Nevada State Police issued a silver alert for the missing couple last reported to be near Coaldale in Esmeralda County on Monday, April 4.
#Breaking #missingpersons - If you have seen or have any information about the whereabouts of Ron and Beverly Barker, call the Nevada State Police at 775-687-0400. The motor home is white with a gold stripe and has Indiana registration. The Kia Sol also has Indiana registration. pic.twitter.com/56405DziNQ— Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Northern Comm (@NVStatePolice_N) April 5, 2022
Multiple agencies including Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office have been searching for Ronnie and Beverly Barker.
Deputies say the couple’s phone was last pinged on March 28th near Coaldale.
They also said that Ronnie and Beverly Barker both have medical issues.
The couple may have been in a 2015 Sunseeker RV, white with black decals with Indiana license plate C128H. It may be towing a white 2020 Kia Soul with Indiana plate FL211A.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call the Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office at 775-485-6370.