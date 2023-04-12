A man from Markleeville, California went missing from Mexico in February of 2023 and was found dead on the Baja California Peninsula two months later.
Mexican authorities say they found Wilmer Dean Trivett's body in a burial pit.
Two suspects were arrested and charged with homicide but their identity has not been released. Prosecutors believe he was involved in a traffic crash and had paid them $2,500 for damages... but they allegedly wanted more.
Trivett had been camping in the area in his camper truck, which investigators found back in February.
Trivett was 80-years-old.