April 13 Update:
Diana Wong has been found.
-----------------------------------------------
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is currently looking for 70-year-old Diana Wong. Diana is a white female adult approximately 5 foot 4 inches, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Diana has a distinct mark on her left cheek and was last seen in Sparks on Monday morning, April 11, and may be driving a maroon 2021 Nissan Murano with Nevada license plates 986ZVA.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says it is uncharacteristic for Diana to be gone for an extended amount of time and due to the current weather conditions, they're asking for assistance locating her.
If you have seen Diana or have any information that could help law enforcement, call the WCSO non-emergency dispatch line at 775-785-9276.