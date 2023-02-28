A blizzard warning for the western slopes of the Sierra and winter storm warning for Lake Tahoe, Reno and our valleys continues until 4am on Wednesday.

Another round of snow showers Tuesday morning, and again by the afternoon and evening. Our valleys could see 1 to 6" of new snow with 2-3' in the mountains.

I-80 remains closed over Donner Pass. Also, Mt. Rose Highway is closed near Douglas Fir Drive. I-580 is closed from the Bowers Mansion area to Mt. Rose Highway. U.S. 50 near Echo Summit is closed due to heavy snow and multiple spinouts. 

In California, State Route 267 closed in both directions Northstar Road to Kings Beach.

Plan on a snowy Tuesday evening commute and a slick morning commute on Wednesday.

The storm moves out of here by Wednesday afternoon, with nice weather on Thursday and Friday.

Saturday looks ok, but then we turn windy on Sunday with another chance for snow showers Sunday into next Monday.

As of right now, Palisades Tahoe, Alpine Meadows and Kirkwood Mountain Resort are closed. 

