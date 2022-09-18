The event, organized by a group of volunteers from MicroMetl, is expected to attract more than 350 supporters representing local businesses, families, schools, and other organizations.
The event is one of more than 100 community JDRF One Walks nationwide that brings together hundreds of thousands of people each year who share JDRF’s vision to create a world without T1D.
“This is a great opportunity to get family and friends together whether you have type 1 diabetes, know someone who does, or want to simply participate in an event that has an enormous impact on so many lives” said Shane Bevilacqua, Executive Director of the JDRF Northern Florida Chapter. “Every walker and supporter will bring our community one step closer to turning Type One into Type None. We are grateful for the incredible support of the Central Florida community and supporters like AdventHealth, Florida Blue, and Wawa who make it possible for JDRF to direct even more funding toward important T1D research for the 1.6 million Americans (including approximately 200,000 youth and 1.4 million adults) living with this serious disease.”
JDRF encourages people of all ages driven to support a great cause to participate in JDRF One Walk and enjoy a fun day with entertainment and activities for the whole family.
Event check in and activities begin at 9:00 am am at Sparks Marina. The JDRF One Walk itself will start at 9:45 am, and an option to run the course will start at 9:30 am. If possible please register in advance at, jdrf.walk.org/reno
Type 1 diabetes is a chronic, life-threatening autoimmune disease that strikes children and adults at any age. In type 1 diabetes, the body's immune system destroys the cells that release insulin, eventually eliminating insulin production from the body. Type 1 diabetes requires rigorous 24/7 monitoring of blood glucose levels to avoid devastating complications. T1D onset is sudden and unpreventable, and it is unrelated to diet or lifestyle.
JDRF One Walk is the largest and most powerful peer-to-peer fundraising program in the world for T1D, raising more than $30 million annually.
Since 1992, the event has raised more than $1 billion dollars for T1D research.
This funding has enabled the search to find ways of preventing, delaying, or halting the progression of T1D, and ultimately curing it; and has led to life-changing drugs, treatments, and devices many of which have already moved into clinical trials and real-world testing.
For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter: @JDRF.