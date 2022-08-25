A motorcyclist died in a crash on US-93 north of Ely earlier this month, Nevada State Police say.
The crash happened just after 11:15 a.m. on August 7th near mile marker 108 in White Pine County, about 53 miles north of Ely.
NSP say 50-year-old Aaron Grandorf of Las Vegas was driving a Harley-Davidson south on US-93 when he went off the right side of the road into the dirt where the motorcycle overturned.
Both Grandorf and his passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. Grandorf died on scene, while the unidentified passenger suffered suspected serious injuries.
The crash is under investigation.
If you were a witness, or have any information regarding the crash, contact Sergeant Mitch Payne at (775) 753-1111.