Weather Alert

...Isolated Strong Thunderstorms Continue this Afternoon across Portions of western Nevada... Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms over the Basin and Range of western Nevada this afternoon. More storms are expected to develop through the afternoon across western Nevada. Main threats will be strong winds in excess of 40 mph, brief heavy rainfall, cloud-to- ground lightning, and small hail. Locations impacted include... Reno, Carson City, Fallon, Lovelock, Lake City, Gardnerville, Virginia City, Pyramid Lake, Lahontan Reservoir, Gerlach, Cedarville, Topaz Lake, Sparks, Gardnerville Ranchos, Fernley, Dayton, Johnson Lane, Hawthorne, Yerington and Northwest Reno. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH