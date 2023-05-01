Nevada State Police has identified the motorcycle rider who died after colliding with a car on Pyramid Highway and East Sky Ranch Blvd. last month.
NSP says the crash happened at the intersection just after 11 p.m. on April 23rd.
NSP says a Subaru was heading north on SR 445 and when it tried to turn left onto Sky Ranch, it hit the front of the Harley-Davidson which was heading south on SR 445.
The motorcycle rider, 28-year-old Zachary Carl Zaborac of Reno was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.
Nevada State Police is investigating the crash.
NSP previously said that the Subaru driver stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Impairment is not suspected.