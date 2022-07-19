The annual conference for the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges is in Sparks this year. It's the 85th year for the conference; the nonprofit NCJFCJ is based in Reno.
"It's an honor to represent Nevada," said Joey Orduna Hastings, CEO of the Council. "We have been been in this community as an affiliate of the University of Nevada, Reno, for decades. We are proud Nevadans and proud to bring the members of other states to this community see what Nevada has to offer."
The NCJFCJ is the oldest of its kind in the country, a group dedicated to supporting families that find themselves in the court system, and helping them navigate a path forward.
"The issues post-COVID are much more complex for children and families," Hastings said. "One of the things I think we're trying to infuse into this conversation is a sense of hope - that we need to give children hope, that there's a better future for them out there, and that there are people that are willing and educated to help them through great judicial education like the NCJFCJ provides."
It's education that's always ongoing, and relies on a network of support that starts at the community level.
"We want to make sure that through all of our seven tracks of education, there's something that meets the needs of everybody," Hastings said. "Whether it be domestic violence matters, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect, juvenile justice, or even understanding how the data that is collected in courts can help with decision making and better outcomes for children."
The conference runs through Wednesday.