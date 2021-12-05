Bob Dole, the former senator and Republican presidential nominee, passed away at age 98 on Sunday, December 5th, 2021.
According to his family, he died in his sleep in the early morning.
The senate leader was known to be a conservative and a well-known political figure. He served as a United States Senator from Kansas. He is also known for unsuccessfully running against Bill Clinton back in 1996.
While fighting in World War II, Dole was attacked on a rescue mission and suffered a shattered shoulder. His right arm was then permanently disabled.
In February of 2021, a public announcement was made stating he was being treated for advanced lung cancer.
(CNN assisted with this story.)