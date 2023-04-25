On May 1, the Nevada Department of Transportation and Q&D Construction will launch the third season of a multi-year project to resurface pavement and improve sections of State Routes 431 and 28 near Incline Village.
Beginning May 1 through October 2023, drivers should anticipate multiple work zones with single-lane closures and up to 30-minute travel delays on sections of State Route 28 from Crystal Bay to the Sand Harbor State Park area, and on Mt. Rose Highway from the summit to the State Route 28 roundabout.
Through early June, the majority of lane closures will take place Sundays at 8 p.m. through 7 p.m. Fridays. After mid-June, summer road construction hours will be Sundays at 8 p.m. through noon Fridays.
While travel time through work zones last summer averaged less than 10 minutes, drivers should anticipate travel delays of up to 30 minutes as traffic flaggers and pilot cars alternate directions of traffic through the work zone.
No lane closures will take place over holiday weekends. Commercial vehicles with air brakes will be prohibited from traveling westbound on SR 431 over Mt. Rose Summit until paving is completed on lower section of the highway, Commercial vehicles will then be allowed as SR 28 repaving work takes place over the rest of the summer.
This season’s project construction includes:
• ITS conduit line installation – from the Northwood/Southwood Boulevard intersection in Incline Village to Ponderosa Ranch.
• Repaving six miles of SR 28 - four inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced from the SR 28/431 roundabout to Ponderosa Ranch Road.
• Select roadway cross slopes will be reconstructed for enhanced roadway alignment and drainage.
• Enhanced sidewalks, sidewalk ramps, storm drains, guardrails and driveway accesses
• SR 431 from SR 28 roundabout in Incline Village to the Mt. Rose Summit scenic overview:
o Repaving additional sections of SR 431- Three inches of roadway asphalt will be removed and replaced.
o Select roadway shoulders will be reconstructed and flattened.
During last year’s construction season, crews repaved aging roadway asphalt on six miles of Mt. Rose highway near the summit, and replaced roughly 16,000 linear feet of existing barrier rail with new decorative barrier along SR 431 from Mt. Rose summit to the SR 28 intersection.
Crews also installed new detention basins and drainage improvements on SR-28 at Marlette Creek to enhance stormwater quality before it enters the lake, as well as reinforced an aging timber wall on SR 28 north of Memorial Point.
Underground conduit line was also installed on SR 28 in Crystal Bay to connect and power roadway cameras, road/weather information systems, traffic counters, traffic flow detectors, automated chain/snow tire control signage, and detection for runaway truck ramps.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)