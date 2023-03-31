President and Director of the Nell Foundation, Gerald "Jerry" Smith has passed away.
The announcement was made by Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada Friday afternoon.
"Jerry’s steadfast dedication to and stewardship of the Nell J. Redfield Foundation has left a lasting imprint on our community," Catholic Charities of Norten Nevada shared on Twitter. "Our deepest condolences to Jerry's family and friends."
The Foundation has played a pivotal role in the northern Nevada community.
Over the years, the foundation says it has granted millions of dollars throughout the community to advance the causes of education, health care, aid to the elderly, the homeless, and to women and children in need.
Multiple buildings and projects in northern Nevada have been named in honor of Nell J. Redfield.
To learn more about the foundation, you can click on the link: Nell J. Redfield Foundation - Charitable giving in Northern Nevada (nelljredfieldfoundation.org)
Northern Nevada lost one of our greatest treasures with the passing of Gerald “Jerry” Smith. Jerry’s steadfast dedication to and stewardship of the Nell J. Redfield Foundation has left a lasting imprint on our community. Our deepest condolences to Jerry's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/K90v0M4u1o— Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (@CCNN1) March 31, 2023