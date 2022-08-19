According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) July 2022 economic report, Nevada added 7,700 jobs in July.
Officials say employment has fully recovered all the jobs lost in the pandemic and is now up 12,200 jobs from February 2020.
Employment is up 78,400 since July 2021, an annual increase of 5.7%. The total employment level in the state is 1,461,800. The state’s unemployment rate in July is 4.4 percent, down by 0.3 points from 4.7 percent in June and down by 2.2 percentage points when compared to July 2021.
“Nevada’s employment continues to rise – good news for Nevadans seeking work and employers looking to fill open positions and diversify our economy. Today’s report shows confidence in Nevada’s economy, and we are focused on continuing to make Nevada stronger and more resilient,” said Governor Steve Sisolak.
Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) Employment (Seasonally Adjusted):
o Las Vegas employment rose 5,400 jobs (0.5%) since June, up 54,800 jobs (5.4%) since July 2021.
o Reno employment rose 1,000 jobs (0.4%) since June, up 10,000 jobs (4.0%) since July 2021.
o Carson City employment rose 100 jobs (0.3%) since June, up 1,100 jobs (3.6%) since July 2021.
“Nevada’s labor market shows ongoing recovery this month, with both a significant increase in jobs over the month as well as an upward revision to last month’s data combining to push us more than 12,000 jobs beyond our February 2020 peak. In addition, we saw the unemployment rate drop by 0.3 percentage points, narrowing the gap with the United States to 0.9 percentage points.” said David Schmidt, Chief Economist.
To see additional labor market data view the department’s employment and unemployment dashboards located at www.nevadaworkforce.com.
