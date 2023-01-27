The 82nd Nevada State Legislature starts February 6th, kicking off the biennial process where lawmakers decide how to put your tax dollars to work - and what policies to pursue.
Newly elected Republican Governor Joe Lombardo starts his first biennium with a one-time post-pandemic surplus.
The Governor sets direction for the budget, but he will have to work with democrat super majority in the legislative assembly and a majority in the senate.
Democrats say there are points they both agree and disagree with the governor - but there were many points in his speech that left more questions than answers.
As 2 News reported, on Thursday Governor Lombardo visited immersive language classrooms at Mount Rose Elementary.
He says the program exemplifies what he's looking for in his school choice initiative.
Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro says it's a non-starter when they're not hearing anything from Lombardo on teacher pay.
"If we can't put a qualified teacher in every classroom, I do not know why we would ever entertain and idea to take public dollars away from those kids who deserve and education and put it towards private corporations," said Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro.
Lombardo is proposing massive educational spending programs ...A historic two billion dollars...but also substantial tax cuts, Democrats are noting the competing philosophies in the effort.
"My executive budget not only lowers the tax burden on working families and businesses, but it also reserves more than a dollar in saving for every new dollar in general fund spending," said Governor Joe Lombardo during his State of the State address.
Democrats are criticizing Lombardo's move to put those surplus dollars -an unprecedented $313 million - into the rainy day fund - when funding could be used to address critical needs.
"We obviously know we need to be fiscally responsible but we're very interested in looking at could that money be used better elsewhere right now. Could we use that for additional rent relief that is largely expiring right now. Are there better ways to use that money? And, I think that's the conversation you're going to see," said Legislative Assembly Majority Leader Representative Steve Yeager.
Democrats say they're hearing a lack of solutions on issues like affordable housing, health care costs, and women's access to reproductive care.
"We have all this money now, which obviously is good largely because of the cuts we had to make which were painful. Largely because of the federal money coming into this state. But, we have to makesure we actually have the infrastructure to stand up programs that help, and help now," said Yeager.
Democrats say they're on board with the governor's one year gas tax holiday but say they're concerned it may incentivize big oil companies to capitalize on Nevada to pad their profits.