The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services is reminding Nevadans of COVID-19 testing options, when to seek testing and what to do if a positive test result is received.
COVID-19 testing is available at community-based testing sites, clinics, pharmacies and many other locations statewide. Testing options can be found on NVCOVIDFighter.org. Additionally, the at-home rapid tests ordered by Governor Steve Sisolak are available for free from community partners and Nevadans can order tests to be mailed to their home from the federal government. Testing information is posted at NVHealthResponse.nv.gov/find-covid-19-testing-in-nevada.
The State of Nevada encourages residents to have at-home test kits available for use if COVID-19 symptoms develop. PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) laboratory testing, is another option for testing and the results are reviewed by a laboratory.
If COVID-19 symptoms develop or if a person has a known exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, they should seek testing.
Those who test positive must isolate at home and stay away from others for at least five days, whether or not they are vaccinated.
They should also inform close contacts of the possible exposure.
One method to help inform close contacts is to voluntarily opt-in to the Exposure Notification System that is available on both iPhone and Android smartphones.
This exposure notification technology uses Bluetooth scanning to anonymously exchange information with nearby devices. No location or device tracking takes place.
This feature was developed in response to the growing number of testing options and is an update from Nevada’s COVID Trace app and Exposure Notification Express (ENX) launched by the State in December 2020
For details on what to do if a positive test result is received, you can visit NVHealthResponse.nv.gov/covid-19-positive.
(Nevada Health Department assisted in this report.)