Nevada Health Link is says that 96,379 Nevadans have enrolled in qualified, affordable health insurance plans during this year’s Open Enrollment Period (OEP), which ran from November 1, 2022 through January 15, 2023.
Of the over 96,000 Nevadans who enrolled in health insurance plans through NevadaHealthLink.com, 18,117 were new enrollees, meaning they were not previously enrolled in a plan on the marketplace.
“We are thrilled that thousands of Nevadans have taken advantage of their health and financial protection by enrolling in health plans this Open Enrollment,” said Ryan High, Executive Director of Nevada Health Link. “Our top priority is ensuring Nevadans are protected and have access to quality coverage and health care.”
Open Enrollment is also an opportunity for consumers to upgrade or change an existing plan. This year, NevadaHealthLink.com offered 163 individual plan options— more plans than any other OEP— and 31,719Nevadans actively shopped Nevada Health Link to update or switch to a new plan.
Consumers may choose to switch plans for a number of reasons, such as wanting increased coverage, lower monthly premiums, seeking a different insurance carrier or enrolling in a plan with a lower deductible.
Upon passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) by the federal government in August 2022, an extension of advanced premium tax credits continued to be available to help lower the costs of monthly premiums. Because of this, 86% of Nevadans who shopped for insurance through NevadaHealthLink.com received some amount of financial assistance; and 40% of enrollees had a net premium of $100 or less.
This year's open enrollment was Nevada Health Link's second highest to record, just down less than 5% from last year's record-breaking Open Enrollment.
“Our success this year, building on the record-setting enrollment from the year prior, shows the value of Nevada creating a State Based Exchange," said Dr. Florence Jameson, M.D., Chair of the Board for the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange, which oversees Nevada Health Link. “We have made it a priority to reach out and inform consumers about the affordable options available through Nevada Health Link and we’re seeing the incredibly positive results that will mean a healthier Nevada in the future.”
Many Nevadans also took advantage of free enrollment assistance offered on NevadaHealthLink.com. This offering allows consumers to get connected with certified brokers or navigators to help them select plans and discover savings. Enrollment assistance is offered in multiple languages and is available in person through various locations throughout the state; as well as over the phone. This year, the call center customer satisfaction survey has a score of 93%.
Nevada Health Link is ideal for those who don’t qualify for Medicare (age 65+) or Medicaid benefits, but still want a lower monthly premium; those who don’t have employer-sponsored health insurance, including independent contractors and gig workers; and anyone seeking comprehensive, quality and affordable plans.
The Special Enrollment Period (SEP) is going on now and is eligible to Nevadans who have experienced a Qualifying Life Event (QLE), such as losing health insurance, change of employment or income, getting married, having a child, or moving. A full list of QLEs may be found online here.
To find out if you’re eligible and to learn more, visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 1-800-547-2927.