Lawmakers in Carson City recently introduced a bill that aims to expand health coverage to all Nevadans regardless of background or status.
The bill has been dubbed the Nevada HOPE Act (Healthcare Opportunities for People Everywhere) and would also include non-citizen residents.
According to its sponsor, the legislation also lays out plans to ensure patients have access to their data, build health capacity by passing new tax incentives and modernize public health systems.
On Tuesday, Make the Road Nevada, community members, and health professionals will gather to support the Nevada HOPE (Healthcare Opportunities for People Everywhere) Act at the Legislature building.
It's not clear when the bill will be heard by lawmakers.