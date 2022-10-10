On Monday, the State of Nevada launched a new website that makes clear Nevada’s legal landscape as it relates to abortion and abortion access. The site is another step forward in protecting and expanding abortion access in response to the Supreme Court's decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade and a resulting uptick in disinformation.
"As Governor, I am committed to ensuring Nevadans have access to reproductive health care without fear or shame,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “We will not abandon the right to an abortion, and we will protect those in need of care. This website is one more step forward in this work.”
The State does not direct or disburse any general fund toward crisis pregnancy centers.
This work builds upon the Executive Order that the Governor signed in June in response to the United States Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, which overturns the decades-long precedent of Roe v. Wade and abandons the constitutional recognition that individuals have a right to make decisions regarding their reproductive health and wellbeing.
The Executive Order expands access to abortion care, protects health care professionals in the State, prohibits State agencies from assisting other states that seek to impose civil or criminal liability and the Governor’s Office will decline any extradition requests from other states.
The right to abortion is codified by Nevada law. Nevada Revised Statutes 442.250 protects the right to abortion up to 24 weeks and after 24 weeks if the pregnant person’s health is at risk.
This law cannot be repealed without a direct vote by the people. However, access to abortion can be eroded through future legislation to reduce access, punish providers, and weaken safety measures. That is why Governor Sisolak is looking at possible legislative measures to expand access to reproductive health care, ensure Nevada women aren’t victim to deceptive services, and to protect the privacy of patients and health care providers.