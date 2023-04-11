Nevada lawmakers heard several election related bills including some that would expand criminal penalties in certain instances.
Senate Bill 406 would make it a felony for anyone to threaten, intimidate, coerce and use violence against an election official.
It would also make it a felony to share personal information about an election worker without their consent.
In addition, the bill would also expand the election employees allowed to request their personal records, as well as their families be kept confidential through the Department of Motor Vehicles.
The bill was heard in the Committee on Legislative Operations and Elections Tuesday, but no action has since been taken.
The full bill can be found below: