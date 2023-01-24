Building off the success of our largest-ever student internship experience, the Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) is expanding the program for summer 2023 and is looking for applicants.
Paid internships in business, engineering, science, information technology, and technology are available. Students will get hands-on experience working with professionals on a variety of projects at the NNSS, a unique experimental site in the U.S. charged with a one-of-a-kind national security mission.
The NNSS welcomed more than 100 students from Las Vegas and across the U.S. in 2022 and hopes to hire even more emerging talent for the internships slated to begin in May 2023.
The following internship positions are now open for applicants:
- Undergraduate Engineering Internships
- Undergraduate Science Internships
- Undergraduate Information Technology (IT) Internships
- Undergraduate Technology Internships
- Undergraduate Business Internships
- Graduate Engineering Internships
- Graduate Science Internships
To learn more, visit the NNSS Student Program website.