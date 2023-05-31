The Nevada Republican Party is suing the state of Nevada over wanting to hold a presidential caucus in 2024.
The lawsuit cites a 2021 law that transitioned the state from caucuses to primaries.
The suit argues this threatens rights laid out under the 1st and 14th Amendment to "freely associate."
In a statement, the Nevada GOP says, "Today, the Nevada Republican Party filed a lawsuit against the State of Nevada to ensure that only Republicans will decide the method of choosing our Republican Presidential nominee.
"Due to the inability of Nevada Democrats to execute a smooth, efficient caucus, they want to use unaccountable dark money in an attempt to force Republicans to change the way we choose our Presidential nominee, and allow out-of-state interests to interfere in the Nevada GOP nominating process. The first four early states continue to stand together to maintain our historic role in the Presidential nominating process. Despite the continued stonewalling of Governor Lombardo’s election bills seeking voter ID and transparent, accountable elections, the Nevada Republican Party will never stop fighting for free and fair elections. We look forward to the precedent that political parties may decide their method of choosing their nominee being upheld in court.”
Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar was named as a defendant in the lawsuit.
We reached out to his office for comment, but have not heard back yet.
Nevada State Democratic Party Spokesperson Mallory Payne released the following statement:
“This is the GOP playbook at work - restrict voting access to limit as many voices as possible and change the rules if they don’t serve their interests. Democrats moved from a caucus to a presidential preference primary to simplify the process and make voting easier and more accessible. Republicans aren’t even trying that hard to hide their intentions - they’re doing whatever it takes to protect their MAGA leader and get Trump over the finish line.”