Nevada State Police held a commencement ceremony for Academy 96 at the State Capitol in Carson City on Friday.
The Nevada State Police says it is proud to graduate the small but mighty class of Academy 96 and welcome eight of the State’s newest peace officers who have chosen to serve and protect Nevada and our communities.
Of the eight graduates, five will join the Highway Patrol Division and three will join the Parole and Probation Division.
Three of the new officers are proud Veterans, two served with the National Guard and one with the Marine Corps.
The Nevada State Police has multiple sworn divisions, including the Highway Patrol, Parole and Probation, Capitol Police, Investigations, Training, State Fire Marshal.
Officers with the agency can transfer and promote within the different divisions and have the opportunity to live and work across Nevada.
The next academy in Las Vegas begins August 29, 2022.
The next academy in Carson City begins November 1, 2022.
Interested candidates may visit www.NevadaStatePolice.com and contact a recruiter at careers@dps.state.nv.us