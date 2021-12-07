The Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on November 30, on I-80 just east of Winnemucca.
On Tuesday, November 30, at approximately 11:10 PM Pacific Time, Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to a crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 187 in Humboldt County.
A preliminary investigation determined that a blue colored 1998 Land Rover Discovery SUV was traveling westbound on Interstate 80 in the rightmost travel lane.
The Driver of the Land Rover would then move over to the outside shoulder where it struck a concreate barrier eventually rotating and overturned in the dirt median.
The driver, identified as 57-year-old Kitt Elisa Douglas of Louisville, Kentucky, was not restrained and was ejected as the vehicle overturned.
She succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
There were no other occupants inside the vehicle.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.).
If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Trooper Levi Duroy of the NHP Winnemucca Office at (775) 623-6511.
(The Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol assisted in this report.)