It’s the time of year again, when state police and highway patrol agencies across the country put their hottest patrol vehicles head to head in America’s Best Looking Cruiser Contest hosted by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST).
The Nevada Highway Patrol – State Police has entered the contest for the fifth year in a row, entering a photo of their silver Ford Explorer Utility with Nellis Air Force Base and the Las Vegas Strip in the background.
This contest is held yearly and showcases state law enforcement agencies premier patrol vehicles with stunning detail and backdrops.
In 2020 the Nevada Highway Patrol placed third and earned a coveted spot in the yearly calendar.
Voting is open to the public on the AAST website until August 25th .
The top 13 photos with the most votes will earn a spot in the yearly AAST calendar, and bragging rights.
Calendars will be available for purchase through the AAST website www.statetroopers.org
"We have an incredibly talented group of State Troopers, fortunately for us we have a trooper who has a passion for photography. I hope the community enjoys the photo as much as we do, and shows support and pride for their Nevada State Troopers in this year’s contest. We definitely have a top 5 entry this year, although, I may be a little biased”. Sgt. Jason Buratczuk
All proceeds go the American Association of State Troopers Foundation.
The AAST Foundation provides scholarships to dependents of state troopers, giving out over $2.9 million in scholarships.
The voting link can be found here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/QHXV8ZS