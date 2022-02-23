The Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division is joining forces to increase high-visibility patrols to limit speeders starting on from February 25 through March 12.
One-third of fatal crashes nationwide involve speeding, a statistic that is prompting law enforcement to crack down on aggressive drivers and speeders.
According to the Nevada Department of Public Safety, 382 people lost their lives on Nevada Roads in 2021(up 17.9% from 2020).
Speeding was considered one of the top two contributing factors in fatal crashes across the silver state.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that the annual cost to society of speeding-related crashes is $40.4 billion dollars per year.
For more information about safe driving and the state’s Zero Fatalities goal, you can visit www.ZeroFatalitiesNV.com.