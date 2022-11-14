Update:
Nevada State Police has released new details on a crash that killed one person near Fallon last month.
On Sunday, October 23, 2022, at approximately 3:06PM, Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of US50 at S. Downs Lane in Churchill County.
A preliminary investigation indicates that a 2007 Crane Well Driller driven by Jesus Agustin Mariezcurrena was traveling eastbound on US50, approaching a 2005 Volvo S60 driven by Jessica Gomez.
Nevada State Police say the left front tire failed on the commercial motor vehicle and as a result, Mariezcurrena was unable to maintain control of his vehicle and entered the westbound Volvo's path.
Gomez was pronounced deceased on the scene, and Mariezcurrena was not injured.
This crash is being investigated by Northern Command West MIRT - Case # 221001704.
If anyone has any information about this crash, please send an email to sjvaldez@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number.
Original Story from October 23, 2022:
Nevada State Police say one person died after a near head-on crash on US-50 in Fallon Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened just after 3:00 p.m. near the area of US-50 and South Downs Lane.
Nevada State Police tell us a utility truck was heading westbound on US-50 when its tire blew up.
As a result, the truck crossed over the center line and struck a black sedan nearly head-on.
The driver of the black sedan was pronounced dead on scene.
The investigation is ongoing, but police say impairment was not a factor in the crash.