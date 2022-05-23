May23, 2022 Update:
Nevada State Police have released new details in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that killed one person on State-Route 341 in Storey County on earlier this month.
A preliminary investigation shows the driver of a maroon 2018 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on the SR-341 approaching Storey County mile marker 7.
The driver lost control of the motorcycle and struck the guardrail. The driver was ejected from the motorcycle.
The driver of the Harley-Davidson (Michael Lee Graham, a 56-year-old Henderson resident) succumbed to his injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
This crash is being investigated by the Highway Patrol Division’s Northern Command West Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) - Case #220500996 anyone has any information about this crash, please send an email to ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference the case number.
Original Story on May 15, 2022:
Nevada State Police say one person died in a motorcycle crash on State-Route 341 (Geiger Grade).
The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m., Sunday on Geiger Grade near mile marker 7.
Police say the motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash and are currently investigating.
Both lanes of traffic are blocked and NHP is asking drivers to find an alternate route.
It is unknown at this time what led up to the crash and if speed or impairment might have been factors.
We will update this story as we learn more.