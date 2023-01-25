Applications Open for Reno Artist-in-Residence Program at Great Basin National Park

This year welcomes the third annual Great Basin National Park Foundation-University of Nevada, Reno Artist-in-Residence Program at Great Basin National Park.
The residency is now open to artists living in the Western United States: Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.
The two-to-four-week camping residency, occurring between June and September, is open to visual artists, literary artists, musicians and other creative activity media artists (i.e., performance, theatre, dance, composers).
From the 13,063-foot summit of Wheeler Peak to the depths of Lehman Caves, artists will be surrounded by the natural beauty.
The park offers the solitude of the wilderness and provides expansive and renowned dark-sky stargazing. The sights, sounds and textures of the environment, along with uninterrupted time, offer a respite from typical daily life and provide inspiration for creative work.
“I was not counting on how deeply connected I would get to the park, its staff and visitors, and the residents of Baker, Nevada,” Mark Maynard, 2022 artist-in-resident, related. “The opportunity to stay for nearly three weeks without running water, electricity or the worldly distractions of the smartphone, the internet and streaming entertainment, was transformative for me. Great Basin National Park demands exploration, and a dedication of time to sense the changes – in weather, in light and darkness, in sounds, and smells, and sights – in order to begin to understand all it has to offer.”
The GBNPF-UNR Artist-in-Residence will be provided a $500 honorarium and will present at least one public program in the park during their residency.
The artist-in-residence public program will be available to park visitors and the general public and will be interactive in nature. Upon returning home from the residency, the artist will present/engage in one public outreach program in their own community to share Great Basin National Park and the residency program with audiences beyond the park borders. Artists-in-Residence will be asked to provide a digital portfolio of visual art, writing, music or performance created during the residency for the residency archive and for use in future Great Basin National Park Foundation and GBNPF-UNR Artist-in-Residence publicity.
The deadline for submission is March 1, 2023. The selection of the 2023 Artist-in-Residence will be announced in early April 2023.
For additional information and application guidelines, please visit the National Park Service website. To apply to the program, please fill out the GBNPF-UNR Artist-in-Residence Program Formstack.
Please direct questions to Tamara Scronce, Emerita Associate Professor of Art, School of the Arts at the University of Nevada, Reno: tamaras@unr.edu