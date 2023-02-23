Carson High Ski Team Sends 4 Boys, 2 Girls to State Championship

The Carson High Ski Team capped off its season by sending four boys and two girls to the state championship races at Kirkwood this past weekend.
Those include Samuel Barker (sophomore), Sierra Frame (junior), Sean Harrington (freshman), Juri Rother (junior), Madison Lind Smith (junior) and Mark Walther (freshman).
Smith placed 14th overall on the first day of Giant Slalom, with a combined time of 01:56.0. Sierra Frame also put on a strong showing.
In the second day's slalom race, Smith and Frame lit up the slopes, with Smith finishing in 13th overall.
The CHS boys team featured a strong group of competitors. Freshmen Asher Cranston, Sean Harrington, Tanner McCunne and Mark Walther made up the foundation of the team.
Additionally, Samuel Barker, Isaac Hope-Almazan, Thomas Callister and James Walther led as the team's upperclassmen.
Two key pieces were added to the boys team with German foreign exchange student Juri Rother and Jonas Retlinger of the Czech Republic.
Throughout the regular season, Callister led the boys team with multiple top ten finishes including a fourth overall at the Diamond Peak GS.
Based on regular season performance, four CHS boys earned invitations to the NIAA State Championship races. Freshman Sean Harrington skied consistently all season to gain qualification. Future star, Freshman Mark Walther, finished in the top twenty.
Returning skier Samuel Barker, continued to show improvement, along with Juri Rother who will be returning to Germany after the school year. Callister came out strong in the beginning, finishing 19th overall in day one's giant slalom.
“Overall, both teams did fantastic, competing against some of the top skiers in the nation,” said Carson High School Ski Coach and US and World History teacher Kelly Hogan.