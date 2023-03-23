According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training, And Rehabilitation (DETR) gained 7,000 jobs during the month of February, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is unchanged from January, staying at 5.5%.
February 2023’s unemployment rate increased 5.1% since February of 2022, and employment has gained 74,700 jobs since last February.
Reno saw 1,600 jobs since January.
Carson City saw no increase in jobs, but still 1,200 more jobs than February of 2022.
Chief Economist, David Schmidt, says Nevada had the fastest job growth in the nation during January, and that the job market is tight with 20,000 more jobs than there are unemployed workers.
To see additional labor market data view the department’s employment and unemployment dashboards located at https://link.edgepilot.com/s/e5dda42e/6049hWwceUOkeGBDH-ONFg?u=http://www.nevadaworkforce.com/.