The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation would like to announce that starting this year, Nevada employers should expect to view their Notice of Employer’s Contributions Rates online only.
The department will no longer mail out notices.
The Notice of Employer’s Contribution Rate statement provides employers with their yearly tax rate.
This statement also includes a breakdown of the formula used to calculate the yearly experience rating.
Effective immediately, employers who need to view their 2023 Rate Calculation, should access their Notice of Employer’s Contribution Rates statement by logging into their Employer Self Service Portal at ui.nv.gov. Once logged in, employers should select “My Documents” from the menu located on the left-hand side of the Employer Summary screen.
The list includes all correspondence issued from the Employment Security Division regarding employer’s unemployment tax account.
To obtain a contribution rate for the year 2023, select the document with most current date titled, “Notice of Employer’s Contribution Rate”.
This yearly contribution rate pertains to approximately 95,000 employers.
Information for employer’s appeal rights is contained within the notice. Those who have questions about their contribution rates can reach the Rate Unit by calling (775) 684-6300 and selecting option three or by emailing rates1@detr.nv.gov.