The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public about the road closures which will occur prior to the Parade of Lights start time on Saturday, December 3.
Roads will close at approximately 4:30 p.m. and the parade will begin at 5 p.m.
Parade floats will begin to roll from Heritage Park onto Main Street from Eddy Street and will head north through town, make a left on Esmeralda, and make their way to the end at Minden Town Park.
Please remember that Main Street will be closed to traffic from Waterloo to 6th from around 4:30 pm until approximately 7:00 pm. Detours around the parade route will be available and residents are asked to plan appropriately for travel.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue along with Citizen’s Patrol will be conducting traffic control.
Safety is everyone’s responsibility. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada Highway Patrol will both have a presence at the parade and activities following.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking parade-goers to:
- Please stay out of the road and on the sidewalks so as to not interfere with the parade route.
- Maintain possession of your cell phone, wallet, and other valuables, and don’t leave them in your car.
- Dress for the weather and be cautious of ice.
- Be courteous and aware of traffic controllers, flaggers, and Sheriff’s Office volunteers.