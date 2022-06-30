Fire restrictions are in place in many places around Nevada, including Lake Tahoe, as July begins.
In the Great Basin Region, Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF), Public Domain Allotments, and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (USFWS) Stillwater National Wildlife Refuge Complex announce the implementation of fire restrictionson all lands under their jurisdiction effective Friday, July 1, at 12:01 a.m. and lasting until further notice.
Fire restrictions are implemented based on specific criteria to including moisture content of vegetation, weather outlooks, human risk factors, and firefighting resource availability. With increasingly dry vegetation and severe drought conditions, and Fourth of July celebrations approaching, the danger for human-caused wildfires increases even more. All agencies are asking the public to be extremely careful when recreating on state and federal lands and call 911 to report any fires.
Fire restrictions prohibit the following:
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire (using wood, charcoal or any other material), campfire or stove fire except a portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel outside of a developed fee campground or picnic area (except by permit).
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or at a developed campground or picnic area.
- Operating vehicles or other motorized equipment off of existing paved, gravel or dirt roads.
- Welding or operating an acetylene torch with open flames, except by permit.
- Using or causing to be used, any explosive, except by permit.
- Possession or use of fireworks or any other incendiary device.
- Use of tracer rounds (always prohibited), steel-core ammunition, or exploding targets, including Binary Explosive Targets while recreational shooting.
Affected areas include the following:
BLM - All areas, roads, and trails on the BLM-Carson City District outside of developed recreation sites except for Moon Rocks Recreation Area. These restrictions are in addition to and not separate from those which were issued at the BLM state level.
BIA - All lands administered by the BIA located within or adjacent to the BLM NV Carson City District. Approximately 300 allotments encompassing 59,310 acres in Douglas County, Nevada, within the Carson Watershed that the U.S. Government (BIA) holds in trust for hundreds of individual Indian landowners, collectively known as the Pine Nut Allotments.
RECLAMATION - The order applies to Reclamation-administered lands within the Newlands Project boundary administered by the Lahontan Basin Area Office, in Churchill, Lyon, Storey, and Washoe counties. Exception: the Lahontan Recreation Area.
USFWS - All areas, roads, and trails within the boundaries of the Stillwater, Anaho Island and Fallon National Wildlife Refuges. Campfires are prohibited on these refuge lands year-round.
NDF – State Parks in the Western region, including Spooner Lake and Backcountry, Sand Harbor, Van Sickle, Cave Rock, Berlin Ichthyosaur, Fort Churchill, Walker River, Washoe Lake, Rye Patch, Dayton, Mormon Station, and Lahontan are under more stringent fire restriction. These state parks are restricting all campfires and use of charcoal. All other restrictions listed above are the same.
In Carson City, effective tomorrow, the Carson City Fire Department is implementing fire restrictions on City and privately owned lands within Carson City. With increasing daytime temperatures, severe drought conditions, and Fourth of July celebrations approaching, the danger for human-caused wildfires has escalated.
The public is encouraged to safely enjoy the public lands, bearing in mind that human-caused fires annually threaten human life, private property, and public land resources every summer.
Off-highway motor vehicle enthusiasts are advised that hot exhaust systems can ignite dry grasses. The potential for another devastating fire during the summer is very real. Report fires to the Carson City Dispatch Center by calling 911.
Due to increasingly high temperatures, expected high winds and rapidly drying vegetation, the Elko District is also implementing fire restrictions beginning June 29 to promote safety and reduce the potential for human-caused fires. The restrictions aim to reduce the number of wildfires and to protect lives and property as well as wildlife and other resources.
“We are asking everyone to be responsible on public lands. Due to the extended drought, the potential for a fire to start is very high. All fireworks are prohibited on BLM land,” said Gerald Dixon, District Manager.
The following acts are prohibited on all public land areas, roads and trails located within and administered by the BLM Elko District Office, effective Wednesday June 29, 2022, and expiring on October 31, 2022, unless otherwise rescinded. The fire restrictions order will prohibit:
- Using fireworks or firing a tracer.
- Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire (using wood, charcoal or any other material), campfire, or stove fire except a portable stove using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel outside of a developed fee campground or picnic area.
- Welding, metal grinding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.
- Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or when stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
- Operating or parking a vehicle or other motorized equipment over or on top of dried/cured vegetation.
- Using any explosive (except by permit).
- Operating an off-road vehicle without a spark arrestor.
- Steel core ammunition and explosive targets, as they are known fire starters.
Fire restrictions are also in effect around Lake Tahoe.
With California and Nevada once again experiencing severe drought conditions and increased wildfire danger, it’s more important than ever to understand and follow these fire restrictions for the safety of our communities and forests.
In a recent seven-year period, more than 350 wildfire ignitions were recorded in the Tahoe Basin, and more than 80 percent of these ignitions were due to illegal or unattended campfires.
“Please take the time to know and understand the fire restrictions where you are camping or staying and make sure that all wood and charcoal fires are completely extinguished before you leave,” said USDA Forest Service Fire Chief, Carrie Thaler. “We are all in this together and we need to work together to prevent another devastating wildfire in the Tahoe Basin and in any other communities.”
National Forests
Enhanced fire restrictions are in effect on National Forest lands at Lake Tahoe. Wood and charcoal fires are only permitted within provided metal fire rings and grills in campgrounds with an onsite host. Unless restricted, portable stoves with on/off valves are allowed with a valid CA Campfire Permit. View the Forest Service fire restrictions webpage and read forest order.
State Parks
Fire restrictions are also in effect on state lands in both California and Nevada at Lake Tahoe.
In California State Parks, wood and charcoal fires are permitted within metal fire rings and grills in the campgrounds by registered campers. No wood or charcoal fires are permitted in day-use areas. Unless restricted, portable stoves are allowed in the campgrounds and day-use areas. View California State Park (SP) fire restrictions: D.L. Bliss SP, Emerald Bay SP, Sugar Pine Point SP, and Tahoe State Recreation Area.
In Nevada State Parks, wood and charcoal fires are not permitted. Unless restricted, portable stoves are allowed. View Nevada State Park fire restrictions.
Residential burning in the Tahoe Basin portions of California and Nevada is prohibited until further notice.
Homes and Rentals
Fire restrictions are in effect on private property at Lake Tahoe as determined by local fire districts and municipalities. Generally, wood and charcoal BBQs, firepits and chimineas are not permitted on private property during fire restrictions. Some districts may allow wood and charcoal with a valid permit. Unless restricted, liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, propane, and pellet firepits and BBQs are allowed. To find your local fire district or municipality, view the map on the Tahoe Living With Fire website. Then visit the corresponding website to check private property fire restrictions in your district or municipality.
Please keep in mind all sources of open flames are prohibited during Red Flag Warnings and critical fire weather conditions. To check if a Red Flag Warning has been issued, visit the National Weather Service fire weather website.
We can all prevent wildfires. If you see something, say something. All illegal fire activity, including any contained/controlled fire in violation of seasonal fire restrictions, should be reported to 911 immediately.
As a reminder, all personal use fireworks are illegal in the Lake Tahoe Basin because of the wildfire danger they pose to our communities and forests.
Fire restrictions vary across Nevada; for information on individual agency restrictions, please check this website – Nevada Fire Information
