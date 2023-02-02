Today, Governor Joe Lombardo announced Dwayne McClinton as the Director of the Office of Energy. McClinton previously served on Governor Lombardo’s transition team.
“I’m pleased to announce Dwayne McClinton as the new Director of the Office of Energy,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “Dwayne is an energy policy expert and accomplished business leader, and I’m confident that he will thrive in this dynamic and critical role.”
“I’m honored to join the Lombardo administration, and I look forward to advancing Governor Lombardo’s energy priorities,” said McClinton.
McClinton currently serves as the Senior Legislative Policy Advisor at Southwest Gas. Prior to that, McClinton worked in renewable energy, serving in various high-level roles across the renewable energy industry.
McClinton served as the North American Field Operations Manager for Titan Renewables, as the Regional Operations Manager for Gamesa North America, and as a Staff Project Manager at Granite Services. Additionally, McClinton worked at Clipper Wind Power, First Wind, and at Shiloh Wind Farm.
McClinton will begin the role on February 20.