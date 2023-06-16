The Carson City Sheriff’s Office has identified human remains found in the Kings Canyon area on May 2nd, 2023.
Deputies say Marc Cole was identified through DNA comparison.
Cole was reported missing on February 14th, 2023, by a friend in Carson City.
They say the cause of Cole’s death has not been determined, but foul play is not suspected at this time.
Anyone who has had contact with Cole between February 14th and May 2nd is encouraged to contact Sergeant Brett J. Bindley at (775) 283-7815 or bbindley@carson.org.
FEBRUARY 23, 2023:
The Carson City Sheriff's Office (CCSO) is asking the public for help in locating a missing person.
Marc Cole is a 50-year-old white man known to have medical issues.
CCSO says Cole was last seen around the Nugget Casino in Carson City on February 14.
Anyone with helpful information can call Sgt. Brett Bindley with CCSO at 775-283-7815.