While Spring is now officially here, those up in Lake Tahoe are still recovering from all the snow accumulated from past storms.
Viewers have told us that snow falling off their roofs has caused a lot of damage.
Even though snow removal is typically an issue for this area most every year, it's increased a lot this winter. And it's important to not procrastinate when it comes to removing snow from your roof.
Carl Kurashewich, a co-owner of Tahoe Workz Painting & Snow Removal, says, "The best way to handle it is stay on top of it. I mean when you have five feet six feet of snow, either pay to have someone like ourselves, our company, do it or get up there. It's easy work. Just get a shovel and just make a day of it. Keep it manageable, don't wait till the last minute. Don't wait till you have eighteen feet of snow."
Mr. and Mrs. Kurashewich say that it's been an incredibly busy season for them as they are both handling contracted jobs and clients with no contracts. One of their biggest challenges is lots of people typically reach out the day they need service, and it can't always be provided since they're already handling their contracted clients.
Another growing issue they noticed is pine needles.
Heidi Kurashewich, co-owner with her husband Carl, says, "The feedback that we're getting from our shovel crew is pine needles. Pine needles are causing a big big issue because we've had a lot of snow then we've had rain, and with that the pine needles are holding onto that and creating ice, big ice problems and that's what causing the ice damns. A lot of gutter issues and things of that nature. We are trying to focus on those areas first and also just explaining to people that it's really important to maintain that because you're either going to pay for it now or pay it later."
The Kurashewichs say that it's best to reach out ahead of time instead of the day you need service. It is also recommended that you remove snow at least once a month, or before it exceeds five feet.