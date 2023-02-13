John Walker, a former Nevada State employee, and The Center for Biological Diversity, a nonprofit organization, have filed a lawsuit against Governor Joe Lombardo, The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (NDCNR), and its newly appointed Director, James A. Settelmeyer.
The plaintiffs argue that Nevada's constitution bars lawmakers from being appointed to any state position if during their term the legislature voted to increase the salary of that position.
Former Sen. Settelmeyer served in the Nevada legislature from 2007 to 2022.
Because former Sen. Settelmeyer was in Nevada's legislature in 2021 when they voted to increase the salary of his new position, the lawsuit seeks to have him removed.
“Nevada’s climate policies and biodiversity protections are too important to leave in the hands of someone as clearly unsuited to lead the state’s conservation agency as Sen. Settelmeyer,” said Patrick Donnelly, Great Basin director at the Center. “Gov. Lombardo broke the law in making this appointment, and we’re taking him to court to hold him accountable.”
The plaintiffs argue that during Settelmeyer’s term as a Nevada State Senator, the salary for the Director of the NDCNR increased multiple times.
John Walker, a plaintiff in the lawsuit, is a Douglas County resident who retired from the state conservation agency in 2013 after 15 years of service.
Walker is a career civil servant and a resident of Settelmeyer’s former Senate district.
“Historically, the public servants who have led the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources have risen from within the agency or otherwise gained proven experience in the executive branch of government,” said Walker. “I’m saddened to see this successful formula undone by this appointment. The department exists to preserve and protect our natural resources and that most worthy mission should never by politicized.”