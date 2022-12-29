A 19-year-old man is charged in connection with fatally shooting another man in Carson City Wednesday evening.
Deputies say the suspect, Samuel Cocking shot the unidentified victim in the chest around 5:35 p.m. near East William and North Stewart Street.
Deputies say the victim was with his 17-year-old son and son's friend when the shooting happened after an argument broke out.
The unidentified victim later died at Renown hospital.
Cocking was booked into the Carson City Jail on charges of open murder, possession of an altered/removed firearm serial number, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.
If you have any information on this shooting, contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Office at 775-887-COPS (2677).
(Carson City Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)