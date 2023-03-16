Through March, staff from the Nevada Division of Water Resources will be measuring the depth to groundwater in irrigation and stock water wells throughout various regions in the state.
This data collection is part of an annual effort to assess and monitor groundwater levels across Nevada.
While some of wells being measured are newer, others have been measured each year for over 30 years, providing extensive data on long-term changes in groundwater levels.
The measurements collected through these annual “well runs” provide critical public information to help analyze trends and support groundwater management.
Water level measurements may be reviewed at https://bit.ly/3B43NU1.