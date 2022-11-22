Nevada State Police are looking for witnesses to or information about a crash that killed a Nevada man last week.
On Thursday, November 17, 2022, at approximately 8 p.m., troopers responded to reports of a vehicle crash on State Route 225 near mile marker 75 in Elko County, about 75 miles north of Elko, NV.
Preliminary investigation, according to police, determined that a gray GMC pick-up truck was traveling north on SR 225 when the driver proved unable to safely negotiate the curved roadway and allowed the truck to cross over the center line, driving off the left side of the road.
The vehicle traveled down an embankment and overturned.
Unfortunately, the passenger of the vehicle, 25-year-old Jachai Calvin of Owyhee, NV, was not wearing a seatbelt and was fully ejected from the vehicle. Calvin succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.
Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (MIRT).
If you were a witness to the incident or have any information that would help in the investigation, contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753- 1111 and reference Case #2211-01391.