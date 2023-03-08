Two extraordinary young women have been selected represent Nevada in the Boys and Girls Club's Youth of the Year competition.
Governor Lombardo joined as Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar announced the winners Wednesday at the Governor's Mansion in Carson City.
The Secretary of State was one of the five people judging the competition.
Of the six finalists across the state, Zaachila Barajas of Elko will move on to compete against winners in other pacific states.
Zaachila maintains a 4.0 GPA, plays sports, works for the Boys and Girls Club and has helped to fundraise more than $20,000 for mental health services in Elko.
The Military Youth of The Year is Abigail Ampong from Nellis Air Force Base. Despite moving many times across the country, Abigail is a leader and role model at her Boys and Girls Club and she recognizes how addition and social media are hurting young people. That's something she wants to change.
The Youth of the Year who is chosen to represent the pacific region will move on to compete nationally in Washington D.C.