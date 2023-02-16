Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar is announcing open seats on the Advisory Committee on Participatory Democracy (ACPD), a nonpartisan committee dedicated to identifying and proposing programs to increase civic engagement among Nevadans.
“When more people participate in our government - from the city, county, state and federal levels - the more representative our government and our policies will be,” said Secretary Aguilar.
“Every single Nevadan’s voice matters – the Advisory Committee works with the Secretary of State’s Office to encourage more Nevadans to participate.”
The ACPD, created pursuant to NRS Chapter 225, can have up to 10 members, including the Secretary of State or their designee.
When appointing members to the ACPD, the Secretary of State considers political, geographical and demographical factors to ensure the Advisory Committee is representative of our diverse state.
The Advisory Committee holds public meetings quarterly to discuss various topics, which include:
- Identifying and proposing outreach and educational programs
- Recommending solutions to problems concerning the level of engagement among Nevadans
- Supporting projects by national, state and local entities that encourage and advance participatory democracy, including programs established by the National Conference of State Legislatures and the State Bar of Nevada.
The public is invited to join the public meetings in person or on the Secretary of State’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.
For more information and to apply to be considered for appointment, click here.