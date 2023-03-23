Today, U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation preparing them to stand ready to receive the Nevada Department of Transportation’s (NDOT) application for the Federal Railroad Administration’s Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Grant Program to construct a high-speed rail system between Las Vegas and Southern California.
“I write in strong support of Brightline West’s proposed high-speed rail project, which will connect Las Vegas and Southern California. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which I was proud to help write and pass, authorized the Federal Railroad Administration to make billions of dollars in investments in critical rail projects through the Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail Grant Program,” wrote Senator Rosen. “I urge the U.S. Department of Transportation to stand ready to receive Nevada Department of Transportation’s application for this program to construct a high-speed rail system with Brightline West, and to give the application full and fair consideration.”
“Brightline estimates that the completed rail system will remove 3 million cars from I-15 annually, reduce more than 400,000 tons of carbon emissions each year, and create 35,000 good-paying jobs,” Senator Rosen continued. “Additionally, Brightline West recently announced an agreement establishing a commitment with several craft rail unions for the use of highly skilled union labor in critical jobs required to operate and maintain the project.”
