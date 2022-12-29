In preparation for the upcoming atmospheric storm, predictions from the National Weather Service Reno indicate that heavy rain will impact the region. Although the Truckee River is not expected to reach flood stage, it is expected to be at high flow through Monday as water moves out of the mountains.
Storey County is under flood watch starting Friday, Dec. 30 through Saturday, Dec. 31 for the following flood-prone areas:
- Concerns for possible flooding in the Six Mile Canyon Creek and Long Valley Creek.
- Preparation for flood impacts near rivers and streams and rockfalls in canyons, including Lockwood and Painted Rock
- Low-level areas of Mark Twain in Dayton, Nevada.
Storey County has set up the following locations for self-filling sand and sandbags; residents will need to bring their own shovels to fill the sandbags:
- Lockwood: Fire Station 74, located at 431 Canyon Way in Lockwood
- Mark Twain: Mark Twain Community Center, located at 500 Sam Clemens Ave. in Dayton
- Virginia City Highlands: Fire Station 72, located at 2610 Cartwright Rd.
- Virginia City: Located to the left as you drive towards the Icehouse property immediately east of Public Works Department, located at 110 Toll Road in Virginia City
Regionally, travel will be impacted by the storms including rain, snow at higher elevations and heavy winds.
Weather patterns will continue into the first week of the new year with colder trends.
In the event of an emergency, do call 911.
The county continues to assess weather and potential flooding conditions for all parts of Storey County.
County updates will be provided through the county’s social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter, as well as the website, StoreyCounty.org.