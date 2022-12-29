A flood watch is up from Friday morning until Saturday evening for the green areas on the map, including Reno and the Truckee River.
From the Susan River in Susanville, down to the Carson River in Gardnerville, expect fast moving and rising water levels on our rivers and streams.
Flooding of low lying areas are possible, and if you've had flooding before, plan on it again with this storm.
1 to 3 inches of rain will fall in our valleys with 5 to 8 inches of rain in the mountains melting some of the snowpack and adding to the runoff.
Look for sandbag locations around town and clear out those gutters and storm drains with heavy rain on the way.
The storm moves out on Sunday, with another series of storms on the way by early next week.