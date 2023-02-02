After two years of virtual competitions, the Nevada Science Bowl is back and ready to crown a new set of champions during its first in-person contest since the pandemic.
The 32nd annual Nevada Science Bowl competition is slated for Saturday, Feb. 4, and will feature 24 teams representing 18 high schools from across the region.
First-prize titleholders are awarded $5,000 and will advance to the National Science Bowl in Washington, D.C., April 27 to May 1.
Competition heats begin at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at the College of Southern Nevada, North Las Vegas campus, 3200 East Cheyenne Ave., with the grand-prize announcement at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Students will answer questions on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in a fast-paced, question and-answer format throughout nine rounds.
The top 12 teams will receive cash prizes for their school’s math and science departments. Each year more than 15,000 students compete nationally for the opportunity to represent their school at the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Science Bowl, the largest and most prestigious science competition in the country.
Sponsors of the 2023 Nevada Science Bowl include the U.S. Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration Nevada Field Office (signature sponsor), Mission Support and Test Services LLC, and Environmental Management Nevada Environmental Program Services.
PARTICIPATING SCHOOLS:
Located in Southern Nevada unless otherwise noted
- Advanced Technologies Academy
- Bishop Manogue Catholic High School (Reno, Nevada)
- Cedar City High School (Cedar City, Utah)
- Centennial High School
- Coral Academy of Science (Reno, Nevada)
- Coral Academy of Science Las Vegas
- Coronado High School
- Davidson Academy (Reno, Nevada)
- Douglas County High School (Minden, Nevada)
- Ed W. Clark High School
- Elko High School (Elko, Nevada)
- Foothill High School
- Green Valley High School
- Liberty High School
- Palo Verde High School
- Procter R. Hug High School (Reno, Nevada)
- Reno High School (Reno, Nevada)
- West Career & Technical Academy