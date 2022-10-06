Traffic Stop Leads to Large Seizure of Fentanyl, Methamphetamine

Three people have been booked into the Humboldt County Detention Center after a traffic stop led to the seizure of 404 grams of opiates/fentanyl, 718 grams of methamphetamine and a handgun.
On September 29, 2022, a traffic stop was conducted by a Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Deputy with a 2006 Infinity sedan with California registration after the vehicle was found to be traveling at 97 miles per hour in a posted 75 mile per hour speed zone.
When the Deputy contacted the driver, Hailey Bearrows, and the two additional occupants of the vehicle, there were numerous indicators of additional criminal activity present, and the male occupant of the vehicle was providing false information to conceal his identity.
Based on these observations, the Deputy utilized his narcotics detection K-9 to conduct a sniff of the outside of the vehicle, which resulted in a positive indication to the odor of a controlled substance.
The driver and two occupants of the vehicle were detained, and a search of the vehicle was conducted.
During the search, a dog food bag was located that had ben taped closed on the side was located inside the trunk.
When deputies opened the bag, they located a large plastic bag containing a large quantity of blue pills and a white crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine inside.
These items were seized, and presumptive testing was performed. The pills tested positive for Opiates / Fentanyl with a weight of 404.2 grams, and the white crystal substance tested positive for methamphetamine with a weight of 718.2 grams. Additionally, a stolen handgun was located inside of the vehicle.
During the investigation, it was learned that Justin Romo was providing false information to conceal his identity due to outstanding fugitive warrants for his arrest.
All three occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest and booked into the Humboldt County Detention Center.
During the arrest of these subjects, additional narcotics were found to be concealed on the person of the driver, Hailey Bearrows.
The Trident Tri-County Narcotics Task Force responded to assist with the investigation and to provide additional resources.
Justin Romo was booked for violations of Trafficking a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance (400+ Grams Methamphetamine), Trafficking a Schedule 2 Controlled Substance (400+ Grams Fentanyl), Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person, Possess Stolen Property (Firearm), Provide False Information to Avoid Prosecution, and Arrest Fugitive from Another State, Warrant Arrest (Felony).
Hailey Bearrows was booked for violations of Trafficking a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance (400+ Grams Methamphetamine), Trafficking a Schedule 2 Controlled Substance (400+ Grams Fentanyl), Speeding 21+ Over Posted Limit, Driving with Revoked License, Possession of Schedule 1 Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Jacqueline Cooper was booked for violations of Trafficking a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance (400+ Grams Methamphetamine) and Trafficking a Schedule 2 Controlled Substance (400+ Grams Fentanyl).
(Humboldt County Sheriff)