The Nevada Commission on Tourism (NCOT) on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 approved $671,136 in marketing grants to rural communities aiming to better position themselves as tourism destinations.
Travel Nevada will distribute 20 grants across 20 organizations to support a variety of marketing projects that will result in overnight stays, generating room tax revenue for the state.
Among the funded projects:
- A $40,132 award was granted to the Laughlin Tourism Commission to support the inaugural Laughlin Bullhead Airshow in April 2023 to celebrate United States Aviation Heritage and History. This one-day aviation extravaganza will introduce a new visitor demographic; establish a signature, self-sustaining annual event; and position Laughlin, NV as a military and family-friendly destination.
- A $22,000 award was granted to White Pine Tourism and Recreation to increase the reach and impact of their marketing for four upcoming projects. White Pine Tourism and Recreation will revamp and redesign their annual visitor guide; increase distribution of their marketing materials to surrounding gateway communities during road trip season (April-September 2023); conduct a comprehensive marketing campaign for the 2nd Annual Schellraiser Music Festival (June 1-3, 2023); and partner with Great Basin National Park to promote White Pine County as the premier destination to view the solar eclipse on October 14, 2023.
- A $84,500 award was granted to Cowboy Country Territory to support marketing efforts; advertisement on social media and Expedia; upcoming sales missions and conferences to develop a network to help promote Nevada nationally; and increase overnight stays.
- A $15,608 award was granted to the Nevada Indian Territory to strengthen cultural awareness and identity; implement a sustainable marketing plan; create economic development opportunities that are inclusive of 28 Nevada Tribes; sponsor numerous Nevada powwows and cultural events.
- A $55,267 award was granted to the Lincoln Communities Action Team, INC. (LCAT) to promote and market tourism in all parts of the county; refresh and rebrand the LCAT as well as their visitor guide; boost social media efforts; and expand LCAT presence.
- A $4,275 award was granted to the Brewery Arts Center to create a Juneteenth legacy celebration event in Carson City as part of the Levitt AMP annual concert series event
Marketing grant applications are reviewed by staff and members of the Territory Advisory Committee (TAC).
For a complete list of grant recipients, click here.
Travel Nevada receives three-eighths of 1% of room tax revenue as its operations budget. A portion of those funds is used to offer the Rural Marketing Grants program. Grant recipients must provide a 50-50 match in funds or volunteer hours unless a waiver is approved. The grants are distributed in the form of reimbursements to the recipients after the projects are completed and labor and funding details are documented.
Travel Nevada will be moving one grant cycle next year and the applications for FY 2024 will open in March 2023. To help applicants through the process Travel Nevada will host webinars starting in January 2023.