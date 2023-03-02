The Winnemucca Police Department identified and arrested a man wanted for homicide out of California.
Winnemucca Police officers pulled over the vehicle on West Winnemucca Blvd. Thursday because of an obstructed license plate.
The driver, later identified as Jonathan James Wall, gave officers false information on his identity.
After his real identification was entered into the National Crime Information Center, he was discovered to have an outstanding warrant for homicide out of California.
Walls was arrested without incident. He is detained at the Humboldt County Detention Center with a $1,000,000 bail awaiting extradition to California.